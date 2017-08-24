Job Alert: ALDI is going on a major one-day hiring spree

Looking for a job or know someone who is?

ALDI is hosting a one-day hiring spree.

Monday, August 28, every ALDI grocery store in Ohio will be hiring from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The chain is looking to fill 200 positions.

If you need more incentive, ALDI's wages and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry.

Store Associate - $12.25 per hour

Shift Manager - $17.00 per hour ($12.25 plus $4.75 shift premium when performing managerial duties)

Manager Trainee - $48,880 ($23.50 per hour averaging 40 hours per week) with an opportunity to earn $65,000 - $95,000 per year as a Store Manager (available in select Northern Ohio locations)

You must be 18 years or older to apply, have a high school diploma or GED and be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday -thru Sunday.

Job seekers can apply in person. The hiring spree will be taking place in nearby Kentucky locations as well.

