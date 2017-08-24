Police: 2 truck drivers shot in 2 days on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police are investigating a string of shootings that involves two victims who are truck drivers on Cleveland's east side.

The first shooting took place early Wednesday morning in the 3300 block of Perkins Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Police say a 52-year-old truck driver was shot while parked at Gateway Warehouses. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, another shooting was reported involving a truck driver in the 7800 block of Finney Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:15 a.m. According to police, a 61-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was also taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

Police are still investigating both incidents. They have not confirmed if both incidents are believed to be connected.

