Richland County Sheriff's Office issue warning on jury duty scam

The Richland County Sheriff's Office have issued a warning on a jury duty scam going around. Investigators said police reports show a telephone scam where the caller falsely claims to be from the Sheriff's Office.

Victims have told people they received a call from someone claiming to be with the Richland County Sheriff's Civil Division at 419 742-1637. The caller claims to be a deputy with the last name of Nicholson or Masi and advises the victim missed jury duty and they need to purchase prepaid phone cards in the amount of $765 and send the cards to to them.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office said victims have been known to purchase the cards and called the man back to give him the verification codes so he could access the funds. When the victims call the number it goes to fictitious answering machine for the Richland County Sheriff's Department Civil Division with prompts.

Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon is warning people they do not contact jurors who don't show for jury duty and they do not collect money over the phone. All fines are paid directly to Clerk of Courts. Any money transactions involving the Sheriff's Office are handled at the office in the Records Division.

People can always call the Sheriff's Office to verify or report a suspicious call at 419-524-2412.

