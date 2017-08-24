Man asked about opening account before robbing bank

The security camera of a Garfield Heights bank recently recorded what probably was started out as a normal banking transaction but turned into a robbery.

Surveillance pictures show a man initially indicate that he wanted to open a new account.

Moments later, after being asked to wait in the lobby, the unknown man approached the Huntington Bank teller and handed a threatening demand note indicating a bank robbery. The teller complied and the robbery suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, 5'10", wearing a dark blue track suit with red stripes.

Take a good look at the pictures. If you know who this is give police a call.

