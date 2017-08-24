Rajai Davis continues World Series pursuit, may meet the Indians in the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox have acquired outfielder Rajai Davis. Cleveland Indians fans most remember Davis for hitting the unforgettable home run in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

Let's relive that moment again:

Boston adding Davis to the roster is where things get interesting in Cleveland. If the playoffs started today the Indians would play Davis and the Red Sox in the Division Series Round.

Through 100 games this season Davis has 26 stolen bases and a batting average of .233.

In 2016 the Indians swept the Red Sox in the Division Series Round. The Indians play the Red Sox on Aug. 24, there is no word yet if Davis will play during the game.

The #RedSox today acquired OF Rajai Davis from the Oakland A’s in exchange for minor league OF Rafael Rincones. pic.twitter.com/hzJyI7IKKP — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2017

