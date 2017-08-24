Man in violent Euclid arrest video says he's afraid and paranoid

Richard Hubbard III pleaded not guilty to traffic charges and one charge of resisting arrest in a Euclid courtroom Thursday.

Appearing with his attorney, Chris McNeal, Hubbard, walked slowly into the courtroom, wearing a neck brace.

McNeal asked the judge to dismiss the case, and specifically cited a now viral video of Hubbard’s violent arrest by Euclid police officers.

Both cell phone and dash cam video from Aug. 12, show Hubbard’s vehicle get pulled over by Euclid Police, and then shortly after, a violent struggle lasting more than three minutes ensued. Police say Hubbard resisted arrest, Hubbard denies that claim.

McNeal said that the video shows “there’s no probable cause to support the resisting arrest charge.”

The judge said she would rule on the motion at a later date since the prosecution hadn’t had a chance to respond.

Hubbard’s girlfriend, Yolimar Tiardo, was also charged with several misdemeanors stemming from the violent arrest. She too pleaded not guilty Thursday.

At a news conference after the hearing, Hubbard told the media, “I'm hurt and afraid. I did not resist arrest. I work. I stay out of trouble and I never thought this would happen to me.”

He went on to say that he was “afraid for my life” during the incident, and that “I'm afraid of all officers. I'm nervous and paranoid.”

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.