Power company boss suspended after theft investigation

The Superintendent of the Galion Light and Power Company, a city-run utility company has been moved to unpaid leave after he was cited for receiving stolen property.

The charge stems from a Sheriff's Office investigation into what appeared to be an illegal 50 amp line running to an RV on the property of Superintendent Tony Slone. The line bypassed the electric meter on the home.

The investigation was first reported by Paul Orlousky in an "Orlo Wants to Know" report. At the time, Slone said, "I have no answer for you."

After the story, Slone was put on paid administrative leave, which will now change according to Galion Mayor Tom O'Leary.

"Paperwork is going to reflect a day of paid leave and then he'll be on unpaid leave status until the court matter resolves itself," said Mayor O'Leary.

Others are concerned about the message the incident sends. Brenda Akers is a woman who has a Facebook page that collects donations and helps people who have trouble paying their electric bills.

"I don't want my private benefactors to say this is a corrupt city. I'm not going to give to these people anymore," said Akers.

One of the difficult parts of the investigation, according to Mayor O'Leary, was trying to determine how much power was taken.

"Some people have said, 'Well can't you tell how much was misused?' Well, no because it never hit the meter."

Also being checked is if the wire used was city property, and how long the tap was in place. Slone is due in court on Tuesday.

