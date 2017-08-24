Ohio State Troopers cracking down on aggressive drivers on I-77

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join forces with the Independence Police Department to target reckless, intimidating, aggressive and distracted drivers. (Source WOIO)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join forces with the Independence Police Department to target reckless, intimidating, aggressive and distracted drivers. It's called "Operation T.R.I.A.D.D."

Investigators are focusing on Interstate 77.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, aggressive driving accounts for more than half of all traffic fatalities and traffic deaths rose 13 percent during 2015 and 2016 combined.

Troopers started enforcing on Aug. 21 and will continue through Aug. 25. The Patrol reminds drivers to contact law enforcement by calling #677 to report unsafe drivers.

