22-year-old woman dies after car crash, 14th fatal crash in Stark County in 2017

A 22-year-old woman is dead after a car crash in Alliance, this is the 14th fatal crash in Stark County this year. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 on Cenfield Street.

Molly Marie Hoover was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius eastbound on Cenfield Street. The preliminary investigation shows Hoover traveled off the left side of the roadway striking two mailboxes and an embankment. Impact with the embankment caused the Toyota to become airborne when it landed in a field and rolled over several times.

Investigators said Hoover was pronounced dead at the scene, she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash is under investigation.

