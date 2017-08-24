DIRECTV may drop WOIO/WUAB

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcasters than those big national cable outlets? It’s true. In fact it’s not even close, the average newscast at a Raycom Media station delivers nearly eight times the audience of a national cable newscast.

At Cleveland 19 News, that’s what our local commitment is all about --severe weather warnings, important news and information where you live and then don’t forget your favorite CBS shows and sports. We’re proud to be your neighbor and to serve the Northeast Ohio community.

Unfortunately, there’s a danger that the DIRECTV system may drop us – and break that critical link to our viewers. We’re currently working hard to make sure DIRECTV customers continue to have access to WOIO and WUAB without interruption, but there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop our stations from their system.

We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way and remember you always have choices: we’re free over-the-air, at cleveland19.com, via our free news and weather apps, on Roku and also available through other local providers.

To find out more information about how you may be able to help, please click here.

