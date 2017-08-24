City of Akron gets shoutout from popular fashion magazine Vogue

Is Akron the best city in Northeast Ohio? (Source: Facebook)

The city of Akron might be under-appreciated by people that don't live in Ohio, but residents know what it really has to offer.

The popular fashion magazine Vogue shared an article about the Ohio city, and LeBron James was not the focal point.

The article, titled "6 Reasons Akron, Ohio Should Be On Your Radar," named several people, inventions, and sights that help make Akron historic.

Akron, Ohio is more than just LeBron James's hometown. https://t.co/fR08FTs9sy — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 20, 2017

According to Vogue, people living in or visiting Akron need to check out:

Chill Ice Cream - A small-batch ice cream shop with an exotic range of flavors.

Other interesting claims or facts include the possibility that the hamburger was invented in Akron. Famous musicians that call Akron home include The Black Keys and Devo. Thomas Edison's wife was from Akron, and he visited frequently. Akron also leads the country in tire manufacturing.

Click here to read the entire article.

