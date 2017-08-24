Man turns to gofundme to help fix his broken relationship

When used for the right reasons gofundme accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling.

People have been known to use the fundraising website to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.

Then there's Kent Grant. He doesn't need lifesaving medical care nor has his home been destroyed by a natural disaster. This Missouri man, who claims to be truly in love, is going to great lengths to win his girlfriend back.

Grant admits he screwed up and according to his gofundme account he wants the world to help him get back in her good graces.

"I'm in the dog house once again. This time I really messed up and I don't know how to get out of this one. I would love to apologize to my girl with a couples trip. She never been outside of st.Louis and I will (sic) love to take her to another city and let her enjoy herself and in hopes of her taking me back as her man... I truly miss her and love her with all my heart. 'She is my heart in human form and my best friend.' Help spread the word!"

If shares were dollars Grant would have exceeded his goal a long time ago!

Grant is asking for $8,000 but his request has been shared more than 18,000 times.

So what do you think about his plea?

From the looks of things, not very many people share his pain. He's only raised $10 in about a month.

