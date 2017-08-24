Cleveland Heights man designs new art wall exhibit at Public Square

A Cleveland Heights man has designed a new art wall exhibit at Public Square. Dante Rodriguez calls the design "Intersection", his artwork has also been displayed in Pittsburgh, Pa. and Beverly, Mass.

"I like it, I see a crowd of people just going about their day," Malcome Johnson said.

Rodriguez said the design at Public Square is an expressive interpretation of pedestrians and wildlife crossing a street intersection. Rodriguez said the patterns of the art show a symbolic gesture of people's complex relationship with the environment.

