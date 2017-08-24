Hate Crime: Police say PA man yelled racial slurs in the Flats

Hate crime suspect Gregory Brzoza, of New Castle, PA, has been charged with felonious assault. (Source: Cleveland police)

Cleveland police have identified the suspect in a hate crime earlier this week in the Flats.

Gregory Brzoza, of New Castle, PA, has been charged with felonious assault and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to police, on Aug. 20, a group of men was ordering from a food cart on Old River Road when Brzoza began screaming racial remarks including, "you don't belong, go back to your own country."

Brzoza also punched the victim in the face between two-and-three times, causing the victim to hit his head on the cement and lose consciousness, police said. The victim suffered a broken jaw and several teeth were knocked out.

Police have also requested a high bond whenever Brzoza is taken into custody.

