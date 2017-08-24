Ohio sex offender arrested in California

An Ohio sex offender was arrested in California on Aug. 24. Last week the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office asked the public to help them find 42-year-old Dale Daniel Ryser, he failed to satisfy his offender registration requirements under Ohio Law.

The United States Marshals said he has been on the run from authorities for a week. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Akron gathered information Ryser recently went to California.

According to the news release deputies in Akron contacted the United States Marshals Service in Northern California about his possible whereabouts. Ryser was arrested without incident in Corning, Calif. on Thursday morning.

Corning is about two hours north of Sacramento. He will remain in custody in California until he can be extradited back to Ohio to face his charges.

Investigators said he is currently under supervision by the Adult Parole Authority, they issued a local pick-up warrant for him because of his violent history and his failure to comply with the rules.

Ryser's previous charges:

Abduction

Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Assault

Resisting arrest

Battery

