Play the Komen Northeast Ohio scavenger hunt Saturday in Cleveland

Komen Northeast Ohio has a vision – a world without breast cancer and Cleveland 19 wants to help. As the sponsor of the Komen Race for the Cure we’re fundraising today to help decrease breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the next decade.
Team up with us Aug. 26 at Mall C. Join Team 19! Our team members get special gifts and can either walk 1 mile with Romona Robinson or run the 5K with Chris Tanaka.
You too can be More Than Pink & help save lives!
Brook Park is boasting of having some of the greatest police officers in the state, and with good reason.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Looking for a job or know someone who is? ALDI is hosting, one-day hiring spree.More >>
Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.More >>
