LeBron James 'goes off' on fans burning Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward jerseys

LeBron James is speaking his mind letting fans know he's not happy when it comes to burning a player's jersey.

The Cleveland Cavaliers NBA All-Star said what he had to say when he went off in Twitter rant Thursday.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better.... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we".... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness?? #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

The incident came up after Celtics and Jazz fans were shown on social media burning the jerseys of Isiah Thomas, in response to the trade, and Gordon Hayward's -- who announced he's signing with the Celtics.

You may recall Cleveland fans burning James' jersey on national TV when he announced in 2010 that he was taking his talents to South Beach.

All was forgiven four years later when he returned to Cleveland and brought the city its first major sports championship since 1964.

