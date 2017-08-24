LeBron James 'goes off' on fans burning Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Ha - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James 'goes off' on fans burning Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward jerseys

LeBron James is speaking his mind letting fans know he's not happy when it comes to burning a player's jersey.

The Cleveland Cavaliers NBA All-Star said what he had to say when he went off in Twitter rant Thursday.

The incident came up after Celtics and Jazz fans were shown on social media burning the jerseys of Isiah Thomas, in response to the trade, and Gordon Hayward's -- who announced he's signing with the Celtics.

You may recall Cleveland fans burning James' jersey on national TV when he announced in 2010 that he was taking his talents to South Beach.

All was forgiven four years later when he returned to Cleveland and brought the city its first major sports championship since 1964.

