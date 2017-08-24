Romona's Kids: Girls and boys learn new skills at Cleveland Inner City Ballet

Dozens of kids spent the summer learning about the arts through ballet. We found this week's Romona's Kids on Cleveland's East Side. (Source WOIO)

Girls and boys took classes at four Cleveland Recreation Centers before a end of the year performance for the Cleveland Inner City Ballet.

Amani Hampton said she loves to dance.

"I think ballet is really fun and entertaining," said Hampton. I like ballet because it's a fun thing I really like to do with my sister; all I do at home is do ballet moves and nothing else."



Giselle Thompson has been dancing since she was two-years-old.

"I like when we do the leaps, it makes me happy," said Thompson. "I like all of the dresses that we have on!"



Tristene Gabriel said performing helps her get over stage fright.

"I like that it helps me relax, and I also do karate, so it helps me with that too," said Gabriel. "The teachers are very nice and encouraging, and they help me build my confidence; the movement I like best is spinning."

