Brook Park officer rescues baby deer stuck in sewer grate (video)

The sewer grate the deer was stuck in. (Source: WOIO)

Brook Park is boasting of having some of the greatest police officers in the state, and with good reason.

On Thursday, one of their officers helped save a baby deer’s life after being caught in a sewer.

Officer Matthew Kimmich has been with Brook Park Police for 17 years. But he never started off his day quite like this.

“We got a call of a deer right here in this spot, that was trapped in this sewer grate,” he said.

In the video from a patrol car's dash cam, you can barely see the baby deer stuck in the sewer grate on Sheldon Road.

“You can basically just see its head and part of its torso because it was so small,” Kimmich said.

All four of its legs were hanging down inside of the grate.

Officer Kimmich was able to gently life the fawn out.

The deer looked stunned and just stood by the sidewalk.

In the video, you see another police officer pull up. He helped block traffic as Officer Kimmich tried to calm down the deer.

“It allowed me to pick it up, and we shut down the street and I carried it across and put it in the wooded area over there. And that's where it stayed,” he said.

Looks like Officer Kimmich not only made a rescue early Thursday morning, he also made a new friend.

“I'm glad that I was able to help it, and it wasn't injured, and I just did my part, that's all,” he said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.