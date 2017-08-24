Officer rescues baby deer stuck from sewer grate (video)

Brook Park is boasting of having some of the greatest police officers in the state, and with good reason.

Thursday, August 24, one of their officers helped saved a baby deer’s life from being caught in a sewer.

Officer Matthew Kimmich was driving down a road when he noticed a deer on his right.

He didn't hesitate to stop, pulled it out and sent the deer on his way.

Another officer even got out to help halt traffic so the baby deer could make a safe getaway.

