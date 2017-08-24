Bed bugs found at Parma Senior High School, school will remain open on Friday

Bed bugs were found by a trained K-9 at Parma Senior High School on Aug 24., the school will remain open on Friday.

Bed bugs were found by a trained K-9 at Parma Senior High School on Aug 24., the school will remain open on Friday.

A spokesperson with the school said an isolated area had a bed bug presence. The area was immediately secured and locked to isolate the possible bugs.

The school said the area will be treated Thursday night using a technique of heating the area to an appropriate temperature to eliminate the possibility of live bugs.

Parma Senior High School will remain open throughout the week as neither the isolation of the area nor the heating of the area interferes with education. The spokesperson said the school is working closely with pest control and district health officials to monitor the building.

You can read the district's plan for treating bed bugs at this link.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.