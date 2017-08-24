Quicken Loans transformation project under discussion among black constituents in Cleveland

The Cleveland Clergy Coalition, United Pastors in Mission ,The American Center for Economic Equality and The Black Contractors Group is hosting a Community Forum Thursday.

The forum, which starts at 7 p.m. at Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church in Cleveland, will work to inform the community as to why it supports the Q Transformation Project.

This collective stands in contrast to a newly-formed coalition of Cleveland-area organizations that submitted a petition with 20,000 signatures to city hall Monday to put the Quicken Loans Arena deal on the ballot.

The deal, which the coalition has deemed controversial, calls for the city to spend $88 million to add a new glass atrium to Quicken Loans Arena. Those against the deal feel it will fail to create new jobs, generate tax revenue and will contribute to the reduction of public resources.

