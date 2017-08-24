Massillon Kmart one of 28 locations to close by end of 2017

Sears Holdings delivered bad news Thursday, saying 28 more Kmart stores would close. (Source: Matt Polkiewicz/Wikicommons)

Sears Holdings announced Thursday that it will close 28 Kmart stores later this year.

One of the stores on the chopping block is the Massillon Kmart, located at 2600 Lincoln Way East.

The cuts were made as the once-dominant retail giant continues to draw down its physical store footprint while building up digital capabilities to match the demands and preferences of today's customers.

"Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores," according to a prepared statement issued by Sears.

This past spring, Sears Holdings shuttered 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores throughout the country.

