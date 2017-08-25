Indians batter Sale, Red Sox 13-6 as 1st-place teams meet

By STEVE HERRICK

CLEVELAND (AP) - Red Sox ace Chris Sale was battered while matching the shortest start of his career, and rookie Yandy Diaz got four hits as the Cleveland Indians beat Boston 13-6 Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders.

Sale (14-6) was tagged for seven runs on seven hits and three walks in just three innings. Cleveland's injury-riddled lineup, held to a combined four hits by the Red Sox in the previous two games, erupted against one of the top contenders for the AL Cy Young Award and roughed up Boston's bullpen.

Diaz was 4 for 4 and fell a home run short of the cycle and Giovanny Urshela drove in a career-high four runs. Jay Bruce and Francisco Lindor homered as the Indians had 18 hits, one short of their season high.

The Indians scored four times in the second inning and added three more in the second as Sale's problems against Cleveland continued. The lefty is 5-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 29 career appearances vs. the Indians.

Trevor Bauer (13-8) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings and won his sixth straight decision.

Mitch Moreland homered twice for Boston.

