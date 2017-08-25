'Shelly's Soldiers' survivors prepare for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Her fighting spirit is truly an inspiration, and as we prepare for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Cleveland on Saturday, we are taking a look back at how far one breast cancer survivor has come in the past year.

"My kids were there waiting for me, I get emotional thinking about it."

Breast cancer survivor Shelly Nahrstedt remembers last year's emotional finish. At the time, she was still going through chemo.

"It gave me hope last year. It took my mind off of what I was going through. I felt like I was doing something good."

Shelly is now cancer free, back at work and gearing up for Komen.

"I'm going to run it to prove it to myself that I've come all this way."

Last year her team of 79 people, "Shelly's Soldiers," raised $6,800. This year, she plans to at least match those efforts.

Shelly's cancer was diagnosed through a mammogram. She is a huge advocate, but she also wants to be there for the breast cancer survivors and the fighters who are walking now in her same footsteps.

"One thing I did learn about myself, I am a strong woman. And I want to tell other women, you are strong, you just need to dig deep and pull that forward because we can all be strong."

