Arson investigators called to apartment, restaurant fire on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland firefighters are investigating a structure fire on Independence Road that was called out early Friday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Independence Road and Hugo Avenue at a building made of apartments on the second-floor, and the Royal Klassic Bar and Grill on the first.

Firefighters arrived to fire showing from the building's windows, but crews were quickly able to extinguish the flames.

Arson investigators were called to inspect the building, but the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.