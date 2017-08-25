Police release photos of men wanted in connection for robbing, shooting truck driver

Police are looking for two men who are identified as persons of interest in connection to a robbery and shooting of a truck driver.

Cleveland police released several photos of the men. The men are wanted for questioning regarding a shooting on Perkins Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident took place in the 3200 block of Perkins Avenue just before 2 a.m. A 52-year-old truck driver was robbed and shot while sitting in a warehouse parking spot. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police believe the men may have information pertaining to the felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

The incident is still under investigation. A separate shooting involving a truck driver occurred in Cleveland early Thursday morning, but police have not yet confirmed if the incidents are related.

If you have information regarding either shooting, please contact the Cleveland Police Department.

