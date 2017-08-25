Prison guards find pills in cell of former Sandusky County Sheriff

LIMA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say prison guards have confiscated pills from the cell of a former Ohio county sheriff serving time for drug and theft-in-office charges.
The Sandusky Register reports prison guards found a bottle containing more than a dozen pills of different varieties during a search last month of former Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer's cell at the Allen Correctional Institution in Lima.
Prison staff couldn't identify the pills. Overmyer claimed they were multi-vitamins.
A report said the pills were considered contraband. It's unclear if Overmyer has been disciplined.
The former sheriff was sentenced to four years in prison in March after pleading guilty to charges related to the theft of drugs from a box used by local law enforcement agencies in northwest Ohio to drop off discarded medications.
Information from: Sandusky Register, http://www.sanduskyregister.com/cgi-bin/liveique.acgi$sch=frontpage?frontpage
