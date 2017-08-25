Amazon to bring 2,000 full-time jobs to Ohio with new fulfillment center in North Randall

Amazon announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in North Randall, which will bring more than 2,000 full-time jobs to Northeast Ohio.

The new 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center will be Amazon's third fulfillment center in Ohio. The other two are located in Etna and Obetz.

"Our ability to expand in Ohio is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce in the state," said Sanjay Shah, Amazon's Vice President of North American Customer Fulfillment. "We very much appreciate the state and local elected leaders who have supported Amazon's arrival in North Randall and look forward to bringing more jobs and investment in the coming months."

Employees will be responsible for picking, packing, and shipping customer's electronics, toys, books, and other small items.

The new positions will include benefits, competitive pay, and chances to interact with Amazon's robots in a highly technological workplace.

