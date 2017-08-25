Couple found guilty of kidnapping and raping children sentenced to life in prison

A North Royalton woman and her boyfriend were sentenced to life in jail Friday; the pair will likely die in prison for their crimes.

Anika George and Andre Boynton were found guilty of 117 charges. Some of their victims, according to prosecutors, were as young as nine years old.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Sherrie Miday handed down a mandatory sentence of life without parole on Boynton, and sentenced George to 139 years behind bars.

The defendants conspired and planned the kidnapping and rape of the victims during thousands of phone calls that were made while Boynton was serving time in prison.

On multiple occasions between June 30 and July 27, 2014, George, of North Royalton, traveled to Cleveland to entice young boys, ages 9-13, with cash and video games. George brought the victims to her apartment and raped them. She also directed the rape of a 14-year-old female, who was developmentally disabled.

George filmed the encounters with the victims on a cellphone under the direction of Boynton, who was in prison at the time. Boynton instructed George how to video her raping the children and directed her to transfer the videos on a phone SD card.

The defendants were also found guilty of voyeurism charges.

Prosecutors say George also worked at a nursing home where she took photos of elderly patients at varying stages of undress.

