Will Cleveland gas prices surge because of Hurricane Harvey?

Hurricane Harvey will undoubtedly send a spike in gas prices in Texas because of the major refineries that will have taken offline but will that mean a spike in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio?

According to Patrick DeHaan, Senior Petroleum Analyst with Gasbuddy, the answer is we'll have to wait and see.

First of all we've already seen a rise in prices of a few cents in the past week that had nothing to do with Harvey according to DeHaan. "Expect a hike perhaps this weekend or early next week," DeHaan said. "Wholesale is up 10 cents a gallon in the Great Lakes region, and it's only a matter of time before they pass that along to you."

But now we have a hurricane making landfall in the south and that will make prices spike in that region for sure but what about the Great Lakes area?

"Based on the numbers I don't see a huge spike in Cleveland," DeHaan said. But that could change. "There's a lot of unknowns. We don't know the extent of the damage."

DeHaan explains just because Texas will see sharp increases doesn't necessarily mean Ohio will. "Refineries in the Midwest would have to decide to start sending gas to Texas." DeHaan said we're seeing a very similar situation as Hurricane Katrina in that we'll have to wait through the weekend to see what kind of damage and disruption there will be to the whole country. "We should have a better idea Monday when we see the numbers.

