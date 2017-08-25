9 Cleveland Mayoral candidates answers questions about reducing crime, education and the RTA

Nine candidates running for the Mayor of Cleveland participated in a debate on Aug. 25. (Source WOIO)

Nine candidates running for the Mayor of Cleveland participated in a debate on Aug. 25. The debate was being held at The City Club of Cleveland.

All the candidates who were verified by the Board of the Elections were invited to participate in the debate.

Dyrone Smith started his platform telling the audience he wants to be known as Dyrone "City Man" Smith. He added he wants to teach youth not to commit crimes to lower the violence in Cleveland, he also said the city needs to establish a relationship with the younger generation.

Smith adds the Greater Regional Transit Authority Cleveland needs more funding. He also wants to provide more jobs for teenagers.

Eric Brewer said crime in East Cleveland went down when he was mayor of that city, he said he can bring those practices in Cleveland. Brewer wants to demolish blighted homes and put low income families into homes that can be renovated.

Brandon E. Chrostowski said the city needs to create job training centers. He also wants to bring high tech jobs to Cleveland.

Jeff Johnson said Cleveland police officers need a pay raise, he also wants to find out why lots of crimes are not getting solved. He also wants to figure out how to make the RTA a economic tool.

He also said lead paint in homes is a problem that needs to be solved.

Zack Reed said he wants the city to hire 400 new police officers. He also wants to put Cleveland residents back to work. Reed wants to add surveillance cameras in neighborhoods that do not have them.

Bill Patmon also wants to focus putting people back to work. He said the city is going to be in contempt of consent decree if things don't change.

Patmon wants to build economic centers along transit routes in the area.

Robert Kilo said people currently in city hall are not being held accountable. He wants to lower the crime rate, improve the graduation rate and provide better paying jobs. He also said police in the area need backing from the mayor.

Kilo said he wants to improve the funding in the school system.

Tony Madalone said police in the area need more support. Madalone adds the lead problem in homes should have been addressed before this mayoral debate.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson said the city needs to continue growing education, creating more jobs and reducing crime in the area. Jackson also wants to hire more officers.

The top two finishers in the Sept. 12 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 7.

