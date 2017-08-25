Cleveland mayoral candidates jab Frank Jackson, debate hot-button issues

Nine candidates running for the Mayor of Cleveland participated in a debate on Aug. 25. (Source WOIO)

Nine candidates running for the Mayor of Cleveland participated in a debate on Aug. 25. The debate, organized by the City Club of Cleveland, was held at the Global Center for Health Innovation.

All the candidates who were verified by the county Board of the Elections were invited to participate in the debate.

The candidates include:

Current mayor, Frank Jackson

City councilman, Zack Reed

City Councilman, Jeff Johnson

Former East Cleveland mayor, Eric Brewer

State Rep. Bill Patmon, former Cleveland city councilman, lost to Jackson in 2009 race

‘Fresh Brewed Tees’ owner Tony Madalone

Brandon Chrostowski, the chef and owner of Edwin’s Cleveland, a non-profit that trains former prisoners in the hospitality industry

Robert Kilo, Fmr. Dir. Of State Fellowship of Christian Athletes, lost to Jackson in 2009 race

Dyrone Smith

In Smith’s opening statement, he said he wants to teach youth not to commit crimes in order to lower the violence in Cleveland, he also said the city needs to establish a relationship with the younger generation.

“I think this city needs a mayor who is going to represent the city’s desires and wants. We are tired of picking leaders, they are not leaders. We’re supposed to be servants of the people,” said Smith.

Former East Cleveland mayor Eric Brewer pointed to experience running that city in nearly every statement he made Friday. He called out the mayor, and the city council for the Q renovation deal, and gave a laundry list of things he would like to see change.

“I want Cleveland’s free hospitals back, I want physicians on EMS squads to provide the highest level of life saving care, I want more RTA lines serving Cleveland neighborhoods,” said Brewer.

Johnson also criticized some of the things that have happened under Jackson’s watch, saying he wanted to be the mayor of all of the neighborhoods – not just downtown.

“Those are the voice that I want to fight for they’re the people who believe 88 million dollars for the Q deal or $2.3 million dollars for a dirt track doesn’t make sense while there’s holes in the street,” said Johnson.

Much of Chrostowski’s pitch focused on his strength – the importance of creating job training centers in the city if he becomes mayor. He cited examples of what other cities have done, saying he wanted to implement some of those plans in Cleveland. “I’m going to fight for the working class, the working poor and those who continue to be left out of the plan for a shiny new Cleveland,” said Chrostowski.

Bill Patmon emphasized the importance of public transit, saying that there should be no job that a GCRTA bus doesn’t run to, and that it won’t be an issue if he becomes mayor.

“If you going to pick one of us use the resume technique. Look and see what we've done don't just believe the promises,” said Patmon.

Madalone criticized Jackson a lot, and also spoke about how the city needs new leadership and vision.

“If we don't focus on the future with foundational solutions -- safety and education primarily -- I've talked about this forever, education, we will never succeed,” said Madalone. He went on to say, “one hundred years ago Cleveland meant quality a product was created here they put Cleveland on it because it meant quality. It’s been a long time since we meant quality.”

Kilo said as mayor he would focus on education and invest in the best schools instead of schools that are failing. He also criticized the mayor for not making movement on schools in his 12 years in

“It's time for a new generation of leadership,” said Kilo. “I came within 420 votes of the general election eight years ago, this time we believe we are the winning ticket.”

Councilman Zack Reed used a lot of his time to criticize mayor Jackson.

Reed said that the mayor touts where he lives in the city, and that the mayor knows first-hand about violence and crime and poverty, but, “After 30 years of being a council person, the council president and the mayor, what has he done about it? I'm saying it's time for a new mayor.”

Reed also said he wanted to focus on creating jobs, and wants to hire 400 new police officers, fire Michael McGrath and Marty Flask and make police chief Calvin Williams the public safety director.

Jackson didn’t respond to many of the direct criticisms of him and his performance as mayor until his closing statement.

He directly responded to Reed’s jab about where he lives, and said that because he lives in the city, and his lived ones do, he cares more about the issues people in Cleveland face.

He ended by saying to his field of challengers, “What have you done? What have you done? You ain’t raised nothing and you ain’t done nothing. We have a bright future ladies and gentlemen, and I look forward to serving for four more years.”

The top two finishers in the Sept. 12 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 7.

