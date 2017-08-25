WATCH LIVE: 9 candidates participate in Cleveland Mayoral Debate

Nine candidates running for the Mayor of Cleveland will be participating in a debate on Friday. (Source WOIO)

Nine candidates running for the Mayor of Cleveland will be participating in a debate on Friday. The debate will be at noon at The City Club of Cleveland.

All the candidates who were verified by the Board of the Elections were invited to participate in the debate.

Participants:

Eric Brewer

Brandon E. Chrostowski

Frank G. Jackson (Seeking a fourth four-year term)

Jeff Johnson

Robert Kilo

Tony Madalone

Bill Patmon

Zack Reed

Dyrone Smith

Candidates will have 90 minutes to explain their platforms. The top two finishers in the Sept. 12 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 7.

