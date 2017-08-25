National Dog Day: Saturday August 26

For most people, they are just as much a part of the family so why shouldn't they get their own day. That's why Saturday is National Dog Day.

According to the website NationalDogDay.org, "Celebrating National Dog Day can be as easy as giving your four-legged friend a big hug and kiss (if they like that sort of affection)!"

For those of you who want to do more than shower your pup with hugs, they list 20 things you can do to make them special here. The site is even going to release a short film on Saturday called "Beneath the Fur," and the trailer looks like a dogs dream.

Also, to celebrate the blog Nextdoor has published a list of the most common dog names and dog breeds in Cleveland.

Top dog names in Cleveland:

Bella Max Lucy Bailey Molly Buddy Daisy Sadie Maggie Charlie

Top dog breeds in Cleveland:

Beagle - Daisy/Scout Boxer - Rocky/Tyson Chihuahua - Bella Dachshund - Bentley German Shepherd - Zeus Golden Retriever - Bailey Lab - Buddy Mixed - Alfie Shih Tzu - Bailey Yorkshire Terrier - Max

