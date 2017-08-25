Cleveland police officer donates his time giving haircuts to kids in the community

A Cleveland police officer recently helped a student get ready for school by giving him a new haircut. (Source Cleveland Police Facebook Page)

A Cleveland police officer recently helped a student get ready for school by giving him a new haircut.

According to a Cleveland Police Department Facebook post Patrol Officer Antonio Andino is a longtime barber. Andino often donates his time and style skills to kids in the Cleveland community.

The post had more than 100 likes and 30 shares in the first 80 minutes of posting.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.