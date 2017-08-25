Prosecutors fight to keep rapist, repeat offender in prison

The Ohio Parole Board denied parole for Dierre Mosley.

Mosley, 54 from Akron, was originally convicted in 1983 for rape and kidnapping and was sentenced to nine-to-40 years in prison. In 1991, while out on parole, Mosley was convicted of burglary and returned to prison. Mosley was paroled twice more, and violated parole both times, most recently in 2008.

Last month, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of a Full Parole Board hearing regarding the proposed release of Dierre Mosley. Representatives traveled to Columbus for Thursday's hearing. After oral arguments, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office was successful in convincing the Ohio Parole Board to keep Mosley in prison.

Mosley will not be eligible for parole consideration again until August of 2020.

