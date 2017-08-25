Cleveland football legend Jim Brown: 'I'm an American. I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem'

Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown is speaking out on the heightened controversy about kneeling during the national anthem.

He was asked about the national anthem differences, national activism, and Colin Kaepernick's situation on ThePostGame.com, a sports content website.

He said, "I'm going to give you the real deal: I'm an American. I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem."

The Cleveland Browns reignited the debate when about a dozen players knelt down to pray during Monday's pregame ceremonies. The act prompted backlash from communities around Northeast Ohio. A local VFW club has banned showing any Browns games until they cease the protests. An Ohio Supreme Court justice even blasted the Browns for their protests.

Brown added, "I'm not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem. I'm going to work within those situations. But this is my country, and I'll work out the problems, but I'll do it in an intelligent manner."

Brown also discussed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colen Kaepernick's current situation. He started the national anthem protests last season. Since moving on from the 49ers, Kaepernick has not been picked up by another team. Some say that other NFL teams do not want the distraction that Kaepernick could bring.

"Colin has to make up his mind whether he's truly an activist or he's a football player," Brown said.

