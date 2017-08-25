WATCH LIVE: Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure helps raise funds to reduce breast cancer deaths

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicks off Saturday morning. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and funds towards breast cancer.

WATCH HERE: Mobile users click here for live stream.

The event begins with a "Survivor Ceremony" at 8 a.m., followed by a warm up, then the 5K race and walk at 9 a.m. A "Kids Dash" will take place at 10 a.m. Awards will be handed out at 10:15 a.m. and the day will be wrapped up by 12 p.m.

The funds during the breast cancer awareness event go towards programs like screening, treatment services, and research on hot to prevent and treat the cancer.

According to BreastCancer.org, about 12 percent of women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. More than 40,000 women in the United States are expected to die from breast cancer in 2017.

Click here for more information about the event.

Related coverage:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.