Drunk man arrested for peeing in convenience store cooler

Store employee kicks man out after he was caught peeing in the cooler. (Source: Elyria police)

An Elyria man was arrested for urinating in a beer cooler and the whole thing was caught on tape.

Eddie Herman, 65, was charged with public indecency after police say he was caught on a surveillance camera relieving himself.

Police were called to the East River Convenient on East River Street at about 5 p.m. Wednesday but Herman had already left by the time officers arrived.

Herman, who was also charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication, was arrested at his home and taken to the Lorain County Jail.

