Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor by the numbers

Whether you call it the fight of the century or the biggest single circus night in fight history, Saturday night's fight between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor looks to break a lot of records.

In a conference call Dana White, the UFC President, told reporters he has no doubt the fight will crush records.

"This is the biggest fight ever. It's tracking right now to be the largest commercial pay-per-view ever done in the history of pay-per-view," White said. "It's the most distributed pay-per-view event in history. The list goes on and on of records that this thing will break."

As the saying goes you can beat on anything in Las Vegas including how many people will purchase the Showtime pay-per-view. The benchmark number is 4.9 million ppv buys.

"Everything is tracking right now to say that we're gonna kill this thing. So it's looking really good," White said.

The fight by the numbers:

What will it cost to watch:

Cost: $99.99

Cheapest ticket to get in: $1,100

Most expensive ticket: $107,000

The fighters:

Floyd Mayweather

40 years-old

5-foot-8

146 pounds

Conor McGregor

29 years-old

5-foot-9

155 pounds

Fighter's records:

Mayweather- 49-0 (26 knockouts)

McGregor- 21-3 (18 knockouts)

Payday for the fighters:

Mayweather: $400 million (estimate)

McGregor: $127 million (estimate)

