Ohio ending plans to move its death row to another prison

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is ending its plan to move death row for the third time in a little over a decade.
Prison officials said Friday that death row won't be moving to Toledo and instead will stay put at its Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) prison in southern Ohio.
The death row move announced last October had been expected to happen before the end of 2016.
But the prison department now says that a change in inmate population strategies makes the move unnecessary.
The department's operations director says the Toledo prison instead will become a maximum-security facility and hold higher-security inmates who require more supervision.
Ed Voorhies says the prison already has added more guards to deal with the additional higher-security inmates.
