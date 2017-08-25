How come bleachers have not been installed at 2 new high school football fields in Cleveland?

High School football kicks off another season on Friday in greater Cleveland, John Adams High School and John Marshall High School will play more than a months worth of games on the road. (Source WOIO)

Fields donated by the Cleveland Browns are close to complete, however bleachers have not been installed. A district spokeswoman said that permits were only recently applied for. How much of a delay that means is unknown.

Councilman Brian Kazy said he has seen no permit application. He is grateful for the generosity the Browns have shown to the community.

"It's more than a million dollars in improvements, not only to the CMSD but the neighborhood as well. We couldn't have asked for a better gift," Kazy said.

The district said funds will have to be raised from the community to complete the tracks at the fields, and that will take time. It considers what has been done as a work in progress.

Kazy feels pressure on him to come up with the $600,000 for the finishing touches to be complete.

"This is a CMSD project that they should be responsible and are responsible for making sure the whole stadium comes to completion," Kazy said.

