Report: Second Cavs player requests trade

Another Cleveland Cavaliers player wants to take his talents somewhere else.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Iman Shumpert requested that the Cavaliers' front office trade him at the end of the season.

Lost in the attention surrounding Irving’s trade request is that Iman Shumpert also requested a trade after the season, multiple sources told ESPN. Cleveland was in talks to trade Shumpert and his $10.3 million contract to Minnesota or Houston, but both deals fell apart. Logic would tell you that the Cavs will remain motivated to find a team to take Shumpert.

The 27-year-old veteran shooting guard is on track to earn a little more than $10.3 million during the 2017-18 season.

