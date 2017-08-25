Teen shot near high school in Cleveland

A teen was shot outside a school on the city's west side Friday and police are investigating. (Source: WOIO)

A teen was shot outside a school on the city's west side Friday and police are investigating.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at 3167 Fulton, down the street from Bridgescape Academy.

The 17-year-old boy is being treated at MetroHealth Hospital for a gunshot wound to the thigh. No word on his condition.

It's unclear if the victim is a student at Bridgescape, which is a dropout prevention and recovery school.

