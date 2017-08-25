East Cleveland suspect arrested for allegedly killing Cleveland man in May

The U.S Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 42-year-old Brisean Shepherd on Friday, he was wanted for a fatal shooting that took place in May.

Investigators said they made the arrest on the 3500 block of East 110th Street in Cleveland

According to police, Shepherd shot 50-year-old Ellis Smith inside of a residence on Ashburton Road on May 19. The shooting stemmed from a verbal argument that turned into a physical confrontation.

Police said Smith was transported to University Hospital after being shot, but eventually died at the hospital.

