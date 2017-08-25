Police say driver high on heroin crashes into pedestrian

A 28-year-old man is seriously injured after he was struck by a car driven by a person Cleveland police say was high on heroin and PCP.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. Thursday at West 38th Street and Detroit Avenue.

According to the police report, Evan Chalovdka had parked his car on Detroit Avenue just west of West 38th Street to get a political sign from a garbage can.

Chalovdka was then hit by a mini-van driven by 49-year-old Steven Smith.

Smith also hit Chalovdka's car, a garbage can and a light pole

Witnesses helped Chalovdka until EMS arrived. He is at Metro with a broken left fibula, an ACL tear, bleeding on the brain and abrasions on his leg, back and head.

Smith had to be given Narcan by EMS. Cleveland police also found a stolen gun and a BB gun in his mini-van.

Smith is facing several criminal charges; including, aggravated vehicular assault.

