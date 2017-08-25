Visiting judge to step in as wounded Steubenville judge recovers

(WTOV-TV via AP). This undated still image from video provided by WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio, shows Jefferson County, Ohio Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. Bruzzese was shot and wounded Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has appointed a visiting judge to help out while a judge who was shot and wounded outside his courthouse continues his recovery.

Judge John Solovan will serve in Jefferson County court through Nov. 21. He is a retired judge from Belmont County in eastern Ohio.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor made the appointment this week.

Solovan will sit in for Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. Bruzzese was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville.

The Jefferson County sheriff says Bruzzese returned fire after Nate Richmond shot him.

A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.

Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful-death lawsuit Richmond filed against a local housing authority.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.