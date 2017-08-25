Well-dressed bank robber strikes again, police say

Suspect in black hat is from Wickliffe robbery. Suspect in cream hat is from Lyndhurst robbery. (Source: Lyndhurst police)

A Wickliffe bank robbery suspect is believed to have struck again.

On August 25, a Chase Bank in Lyndhurst was robbed by a man passing a threatening demand note. The suspect, who was wearing a shirt and tie, looks strikingly similar to the man who robbed Ohio Savings Bank in Wickliffe on Monday, August 21.

During both robberies the suspect was wearing a hat and the only hair on his face was a mustache and small beard.

Call 440-943-1234 if you know this guy.

You can remain anonymous if you choose and there may be reward money available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

