Tonight at 6: Hurricane Harvey and preventing car thefts

(Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP). A lone car crosses the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway in the distance as rain from Hurricane Harvey falls on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Port Isabel, Texas.

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

We continue to track the path of a monster hurricane, Harvey.

Also, a new way to help deter thieves from stealing your vehicle.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.